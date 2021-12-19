Look: Tiger Woods’ Sunday Morning Outfit Is Going Viral

Ladies and gentlemen, Tiger Woods is back.

The 15-time major champion is less than a year removed from his serious car accident, which caused multiple injuries and required emergency surgeries.

Woods is back on the course now, though.

The legendary golfer and his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods, are playing at the PNC Championship. And they’re decked out in red on Sunday morning.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie bringing back Sunday red ❤️ (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/LXmQUdJPMB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2021

Golf fans across the world have to love to see that.

Hopefully we’ll get some cool moments with Tiger and Charlie on Sunday.