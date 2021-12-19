The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Tiger Woods’ Sunday Morning Outfit Is Going Viral

Tiger Woods in the final round of The Masters on Sunday.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, Tiger Woods is back.

The 15-time major champion is less than a year removed from his serious car accident, which caused multiple injuries and required emergency surgeries.

Woods is back on the course now, though.

The legendary golfer and his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods, are playing at the PNC Championship. And they’re decked out in red on Sunday morning.

Golf fans across the world have to love to see that.

Hopefully we’ll get some cool moments with Tiger and Charlie on Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.