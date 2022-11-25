Look: Tiger Woods Will Play In Significant Tournament Next Month

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods walk during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods will take the world stage yet again in December.

For the third year in a row, the international golf icon will play in the Father Son Challenge at the PNC Championship — taking the course with his son, Charlie.

Tiger and Charlie finished second in last year's challenge with a 25-under final score. The Woods team finished just behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Tiger's appearance at last year's event was his first return to competitive golf after suffering serious injuries in a car crash on February 23, 2021. The Woods team success was met with massive amounts of support from the golf world.

Tiger and Charlie went viral on social media for their eerily-similar mannerisms on the golf course.

Perhaps the Woods team can claim their first victory at this year's event.