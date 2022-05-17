Look: Tiger's PGA Championship Playing Group Revealed

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

To the golf world's delight, Tiger Woods will compete in the PGA Championship. He'll have elite company when teeing off at Southern Hills Country Club this week.

The event's Twitter page revealed that Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will join Woods for a marquee grouping in the opening two rounds.

They'll tee off at 9:11 a.m. ET on Thursday and 2:36 p.m. ET on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Even on his own, Tiger is appointment viewing. After more than 500 days out of action, the 46-year-old returned at The Masters last month. He finished 47th, but Woods said he feels stronger entering this upcoming event.

Woods won his fourth PGA Championship in 2007, the last time it took place at Southern Hills.

McIlroy won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, but the 33-year-old has gone eight years without a major title. The Irish star placed second at The Masters after making a furious comeback on the final day.

Since missing the cut at Augusta National, Spieth has bounced back to win the RBC Heritage and place second behind K.H. Lee at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

This is a star-studded grouping that fans won't want to miss Thursday morning.