Look: Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum Moment Going Viral

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 07: Tim Tebow watches the action during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum shared a hilarious moment on SEC Network this Saturday morning.

During a segment, Tebow plays a wide receiver and Finebaum is tasked with covering him.

Finebaum has some fun with Tebow and jams him at the line of scrimmage and even drives him a few yards back.

Tebow responds by getting low and lifting Finebaum over his shoulder.

"FLAG ON THE PLAY @TimTebow picking @finebaum up is gold," said SEC Network.

How could you not love those two? They're great, especially on Saturday mornings.

Finebaum, meanwhile, has spent plenty of time talking about Auburn football this week. He thinks Deion Sanders could be an interesting name to replace Bryan Harsin in the event he gets fired.

“I'll say this to you — I think it would be a really a historical hire for the SEC and for college football,” Finebaum said of Sanders, via 247Sports. “Of the names that I've heard so far, I mean, the usual suspects — Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin — Deion Sanders blows those guys away. I mean, Lane Kiffin has proven he can troll people on Twitter and he's a very good coach. Hugh Freeze has proven that he's a good football coach.

“Neither one of them is going to generate the kind of excitement that Deion Sanders would generate, there's no comparison.

“I'm just giving opinions here. Nobody at Auburn cares what I think or you are saying about who their next football coach would be. But I asked a question to yesterday about Lane Kiffinand how would Nick Saban react to that because Lane Kiffin is always trying to poke the bear. He could live with Lane Kiffin being at Auburn because he's already beaten Lane Kiffin every time he's faced him. But I guarantee you Nick Saban would lose some sleep over ‘Coach Prime’ being at Auburn.”

Should Auburn listen to Finebaum and seriously consider bringing in Deion Sanders? It's worth a thought.

In the meantime, Finebaum has some work to do in the weight room after getting humiliated by Tebow this Saturday morning.