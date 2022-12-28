Look: Titans Reveal Derrick Henry's Status For Cowboys Game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry has been listed as doubtful for the Tennessee Titans' Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After a DNP on Monday, Henry notched limited participation on Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to tomorrow's Thursday Night Football matchup.

The superstar running back is listed with a hip injury, but this doubtful designation could be more of a load management strategy.

This week's matchup against the Cowboys has no effect on the Titans' postseason chances. The team's playoff fate will be decided when they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown in Week 18.

With that in mind, the Titans could be getting extra cautious with Henry's injury status.

Even if Henry is unavailable tomorrow night, there's no question he'll be back on the field for next week's all-important regular season finale.

Tomorrow night's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Nashville.