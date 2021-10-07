Look: Titans’ Wednesday Injury Report Is Absolutely Brutal

More than any other team this season, the Tennessee Titans are getting hit hard by the injury bug.

Last week, the Titans’ injury report was packed full with 12 players. Now coming off a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, the team has a whopping 21 players listed on the Wednesday report.

Of those 21 injured players, only two of them (CB Caleb Farley and DT Teair Tart) notched full participation in today’s practice. 11 were limited and eight were unable to participate at all.

#Titans listed 21 players on their official injury report today. 21! pic.twitter.com/vGhMMB2JUu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2021

After missing Week 2 and spending time on the injury report with a knee injury last week, three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan returned to play against the Jets this past Sunday. Unfortunately, he was forced to limp off the field in the fourth quarter of the loss — now listed on the report with a toe issue.

Star wide receivers Julio Jones (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) both find themselves on the injury report yet again this week. Both missed Week 4’s game, but Brown was able to notch limited participating as Jones remained sidelined with a DNP.

2021 free-agent linebacker pickup Bud Dupree also missed this past weekend’s game with a knee injury, but seems to be trending in the right direction with limited participation in today’s workout.

Punter Brett Kern is still inactive after missing Sunday’s loss with a groin injury.

The Titans will hope for a severely diminished injury report as the week goes on. This Sunday, the 2-2 Tennessee squad will look to avoid their second loss in a row to a winless team as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.