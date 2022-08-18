Look: TJ Watt Has Cool Message For Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their first season without future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger since 2003.

With Big Ben gone, the Steelers will have to rely on their stellar defense if they want to keep pace in a crowded AFC North. The star of that defense, T.J. Watt, is coming off of one of the best seasons in NFL history.

He tied the NFL sack record set by Michael Strahan with 22.5 during the 2021 campaign. As he gears up for another season, Watt had a special message for the Steelers fans were attended training camp.

"Latrobe. Steelers Nation. You guys were incredible this camp!! Thank you to all of the fans who came out to support us!" he said.

Watt is off to an incredible start to his NFL career. The former Wisconsin Badger has 72 sacks in his first five seasons and sits just nine sacks shy of the franchise record.

Will he get that record in 2022?