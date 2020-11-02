Look: TJ Watt Sends A Classy Message To Ronnie Stanley

There was a tough scene in Sunday’s Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh game as Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley writhed in pain on the midfield logo.

Stanley was carted off the field at the end of the first quarter and didn’t return. After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Stanley would be out for the rest of the season with a serious ankle injury.

Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt was heavily involved in the play. After coming around the edge trying to put pressure on Lamar Jackson, Watt rolled up on the back of Stanley’s legs with his full weight.

The Ravens tackle took to Twitter on Sunday evening to address the injury, thanking everyone for their support.

“So many emotions running through my head,” Stanley wrote. “I’m thankful for all the love and support. I hate feeling like I let my brothers down… Just another challenge to overcome.”

Watt was quick to respond to Stanley’s tweet with a message of support:

“I feel for you! Get well soon!”

Class all the way around…. pic.twitter.com/bOyrM6B2wZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2020

Just two days before Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Stanley signed a five-year contract extension with Baltimore worth $99 million. Losing their star left tackle is a huge blow to the 5-2 Ravens moving forward.

After Stanley’s exit, Baltimore ended up losing to Pittsburg in a close 28-24 game. With this win the Steelers improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1978.

The Ravens will play their first game without Stanley next week against a solid 5-2 Colts team.