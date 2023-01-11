Look: TNT Getting Crushed For Embarrassing Sports Map

TNT logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, TNT showed off some of the talent that has come out of Canada for the NBA over the years.

In a graphic, the network showed athletes like Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins - among others. TNT placed the athletes next to their home towns, but fans immediately noticed something was wrong.

Both Montreal and Toronto were nowhere near their actually geographic position on the graphic. Fans didn't sit idly by.

"I was born in Kitchener and I'd happily forgive misplacing Kitchener on a map like this, but Montreal AND Toronto too? All three of these cities are HUNDREDS of kilometres south of where the map cuts off for Pete's sake. Google Maps won't even give you driving directions there," said a fan.

"Ah yes, Montreal, famously known to be way up north, near the Hudson Bay. (Kitchener and Toronto are way off too)," another fan joked.

"Nah we cannot let this stand . My American brothers, please bring a pen and paper for my Canadian Geography class come training camp," added a third.

Oops!