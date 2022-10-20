Look: Today Is A Very Special Day On The Sports Calendar

Today — Thursday, October 20 — is a big day for the sports world.

For just the 27th time ever, today will feature a "Sports Equinox" — meaning all four major sports will be played on the same day.

Today features 12 NHL games, two NBA games, Game 2 of the MLB ALCS and Thursday Night Football in the NFL.

The NBA season tipped off earlier this week and will feature matchups between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers later this evening.

The NHL season is in full swing after beginning earlier this month.

The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros will face off in Game 2 of the ALCS after Houston claimed a 4-2 victory in Game 1.

Week 7 of the NFL season will begin later this evening with a Thursday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.