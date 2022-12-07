Look: Tom Brady 2023 Team Rumor Has Been Shot Down

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Few have a better window into the minds of both Tom Brady and the New England Patriots organization than ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

Recently, The Athletic's Jeff Howe floated the idea that Brady returning to Foxborough next season is a real possibility, seconded by former All-Pro teammate Matt Light. But Wickersham doesn't see it that way.

“I just can’t see that ever happening,” Wickersham told SiriusXM radio Tuesday. “I think Brady and Coach Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play.”

Wickersham's comments may be a giant bucket of cold water for Patriots fans hoping to see TB12 back in New England.

With Mac Jones struggling and the Pats looking as inept as ever (at least in the Bill Belichick era) it's easy to see why fans are hoping and praying for the GOATs return.

But right now, it seems far-fetched to say the least.