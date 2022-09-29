Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.

"Happy we're able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same. I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit," Brady tweeted.

This is super classy from Brady since he knows just how devastating this storm was to the state. It's damaged numerous places and caused a ton of flooding to apartments, condos, houses, and so much more.

Brady's Buccaneers are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium and it's surely going to be an emotional game after what happened this week.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.