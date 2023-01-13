Look: Tom Brady Asked About Dolphins, Raiders Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Once again, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is being linked to other teams. As usual, he has a pretty blunt response to the rumors.

During his Friday press conference, Brady was asked by a reporter about reports linking him to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins. But as always, Brady was dismissive of the report.

In response, Brady smiled, shrugged it off and said that people are always trying to write new stories. "I don't know. You guys gotta write something new everyday. I'm just going to show up and do my job."

Knowing Brady, it's unlikely that he's plotting his exit right when the team is hours away from a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

That said, this time it feels like the rumors have some legs.

Tom Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires after this season. Last year he was linked with a move to the Miami Dolphins - a move that ultimately got the Dolphins hit hard for tampering.

But with Miami boasting a ton of young talent and Las Vegas having Brady's longtime friend Josh McDaniels as their head coach, those two teams both seem like ideal locations for Brady to play his twilight years for.

Will this be Brady's final year in Tampa Bay? Where will he wind up going next if it is?