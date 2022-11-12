Look: Tom Brady Asked If He Regrets Not Staying Retired

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, it felt forced and not the way he wanted things to go.

So, when he announced his decision to end that retirement less than two months later, the football world wasn't too surprised. However, given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rough start to the season, it's fair to wonder if Brady would have liked to stay retired.

That's exactly what a reporter asked this week as the Buccaneers gear up for a battle against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Brady's answer makes it clear he has no regrets.

"Zero. No. Definitely not," he said. "I came back because I felt like I wanted to compete, spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don't really regret those types of things."

Brady and the Buccaneers sit at 4-5 on the season with a chance to get back to .500 before their bye week.

It won't be easy, though. The Seahawks are arguably the most surprising team in the NFL and will give the Buccaneers everything they can handle.