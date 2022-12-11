Look: Tom Brady 'Choked' By 49ers Player On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Few players are as adept at baiting flags as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. But today was a rare occasion where a blatant foul on him wasn't called.

In the first quarter of today's game against the San Francisco 49ers, 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair rushed at Brady to try and get a sack. Instead, Al-Shaair grabbed a handful of Brady's throat and appeared to choke him.

The referees didn't throw a flag on the play though - much to the disdain of Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion could be seen giving the referee an earful after the play.

Fans on Twitter are having a little bit of fun with this video of Brady. Some think it's funny while others are a little more concerned:

"ok they showed a replay and Tom Brady was choked by a 49ers player on that play, I take back my complaint," one user replied after previously expressing that Brady gets special treatment.

"did someone get a clip of tom brady getting choked on the play i have a really stupid idea for a tiktok," wrote another.

"I was told Tom Brady never chokes," a third wrote.

Right now Brady is in a rough spot. His team trails 14-0 early in the second quarter.

The game is being played on FOX.