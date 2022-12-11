Look: Tom Brady 'Choked' By 49ers Player On Sunday
Few players are as adept at baiting flags as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. But today was a rare occasion where a blatant foul on him wasn't called.
In the first quarter of today's game against the San Francisco 49ers, 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair rushed at Brady to try and get a sack. Instead, Al-Shaair grabbed a handful of Brady's throat and appeared to choke him.
The referees didn't throw a flag on the play though - much to the disdain of Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion could be seen giving the referee an earful after the play.
Fans on Twitter are having a little bit of fun with this video of Brady. Some think it's funny while others are a little more concerned:
"ok they showed a replay and Tom Brady was choked by a 49ers player on that play, I take back my complaint," one user replied after previously expressing that Brady gets special treatment.
"did someone get a clip of tom brady getting choked on the play i have a really stupid idea for a tiktok," wrote another.
"I was told Tom Brady never chokes," a third wrote.
Right now Brady is in a rough spot. His team trails 14-0 early in the second quarter.
The game is being played on FOX.