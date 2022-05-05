Look: Tom Brady Clarifies His Viral Admission Thursday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's iconic "Tuck Rule" game produced one of the most controversial calls in NFL history.

On Thursday, the all-time great QB shared a viral TikTok admitting that the officials may have made the wrong call.

"The 'Tuck Rule' game against the Raiders, might have been a fumble," Brady said.

He later took to Twitter to clarify his message.

"I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision," he wrote.

During the fourth quarter of the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders, Brady was hit from behind by linebacker Charles Woodson as he reeled in what many viewed as a pump-faked pass. But because his arm was moving forward, the officials ruled the play as an incomplete pass instead of a fumble.

If the officials had ruled it a fumble, this play would've essentially sealed the 13-10 game for the Raiders. Instead, the Patriots claimed victory in overtime after a game-tying field goal.

The Tuck Rule states as follows: "When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body."

These social media antics from Brady have sparked even more discussion on this hotly-debated topic.