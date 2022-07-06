Look: Tom Brady Fourth Of July Video Is Going Viral

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady has had plenty of endorsement deals over his 22-year NFL career. Most recently, he's dipped his toes into advertising in the crypto currency business.

On July 4, the all-time great NFL quarterback released an ad for FTX on his Twitter account.

In the video, Brady is shown using a (clearly fake) flamethrower to mine bitcoin out of a block of ice.

Take a look at the clip here:

The sports world had quite the reaction to this video.

"The [GOAT] selling ponzis. What a great addition to his legacy," one fan said sarcastically.

"How tf he still doing this? He doesn’t need the money, is he not aware he’s harming people by pushing crypto?" another asked.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, took an equity stake in FTX as part of a longterm partnership with the crypto firm last year.