Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, fans have learned quite a bit about Tom Brady's diet - whether they want to or not.

He infamously doesn't eat strawberries or any number of other sweets, natural or not. One part of his diet that had fans concerned about Brady's psyche was his penchant for eating avocado ice cream.

Well, heading into his 22nd NFL season, Brady seems to be relaxing on his dietary restrictions - at least a little bit. During a family vacation, Brady could be seen taking a few bites out of his wife, Gisele Bundchen's, ice cream.

Here's more via TMZ:

You'll recall ... the NFL legend is famous for never putting away sweets, and turning to the ultra-healthy avocado ice cream alternative whenever he wants to be somewhat naughty with his diet. But, it sure seems he deviated from that TB12 Method out in Portofino while on vacation with his wife and fam on Tuesday ... 'cause that definitely looks like a chocolate/vanilla swirl to us!!! To be fair to the 44-year-old GOAT, it seemed he only had a couple bites of the treat ... so, breathe easy, Alex Guerrero and Bucs fans.

Is Brady slipping on his diet ahead of what could be his last season?