Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reaction To Comeback Win

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an improbable comeback on Monday Night Football.

They were down 16-3 with less than six minutes left in regulation but were able to win 17-16 after Tom Brady did his thing.

He led a drive to make it 16-10 and after the Bucs' defense stopped the Saints on the ensuing possession, he led the game-winning drive with less than two minutes left. The Bucs scored with three seconds left on the clock to improve to 6-6 overall.

After the win, Brady spoke to the media and had a hilarious reaction to what had just transpired.

"Just like we drew it up," Brady said.

This is a great quote, especially after the Bucs had been lethargic for the first three and a half quarters of the game.

Brady would obviously have wanted the offense to be more consistent but all that matters this time of year are wins.

The Bucs are in the driver's seat to win the NFC South and will try and get to 7-6 overall when they play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.