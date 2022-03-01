Look: Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Autograph Sale

Tom Brady’s social media team does it again.

On Monday, Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted that the ball from Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LII pass to Rob Gronkowski recently sold at Heritage Auction. Adding, it went for the perfect price: $69,000.

TB12’s response? “Nice.”

Super Bowl LII wasn’t a particularly fond memory of Brady’s. In one of his few losses in the big game, the Patriots fell to Nick Foles and the Eagles 41-33.

Brady connected with Gronk on two scores and nearly completed a Hail Mary at the end that would’ve gone down as one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history.

Tom threw for an NFL playoff record 505 passing yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Meanwhile, Gronk nabbed nine receptions for 116 yards and the aforementioned two TD’s.

Only time will tell if Tom Brady will return and give us more Super Bowl moments. But for now, the GOAT remains retired.