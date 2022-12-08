Look: Tom Brady Has 3-Word Message For Nick Bosa

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to maintain their NFC South division title control in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers. But with 49ers all-world pass rusher Nick Bosa currently leading the league in sacks, Brady hopes to avoid his bad side.

Taking to Instagram this week, Brady appeared to express some concern that Bosa might be bringing the heat this Sunday. He politely asked for Bosa to "play nice" this weekend.

"Be nice Sunday," Brady said, adding a nervous emoji.

Brady's comment has gone viral with several thousand likes on Instagram. Bucs fans and 49ers fans are mixed on whether Brady will be able to find success against Bosa and the 49ers pass rush:

"One thing Brady has always done really well is manage to get the ball out super quick to make life miserable for the edge rushers. Hopefully the secondary and linebackers come to play another monster game so the DL can get to him," one Niners fan replied.

"I don't think being nice is on Bosa's agenda Tommy boy," wrote another.

"He'll be receiving confirmation from Bosa on Sunday, repeatedly," a third wrote.

Bosa leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks and is one away from his career-high. No doubt he'd love to add to that total at Brady's expense this Sunday.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.