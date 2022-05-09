Look: Tom Brady Has 3-Word Message For Offseason

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is ready to go heading into the 2022 season.

All he had to do was tweet three words about his offseason on his Twitter account. Brady is also seen with his helmet on practicing some throws.

"Back to work," Brady tweeted.

Brady will be returning for his 23rd season after he realized that he missed the game following his first retirement. He originally retired after the 2021 season was over, but that only lasted six weeks.

He ended up announcing his return on Selection Sunday back in March.

He'll be looking to win his eighth Lombardi Trophy and bring another championship to Tampa Bay. Brady is coming off a strong 2021 season when he threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

It was Brady's first time throwing for over 5,000 yards since 2011.

If he's able to play at that level again in 2022, the Bucs are going to be really hard to beat.