Look: Tom Brady Has 9-Word Message After Packers Loss

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Yesterday's performance wasn't acceptable in Tom Brady's eyes. And following the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers, the seven-time Super Bowl champ had a message for fans:

"Gotta be better, we'll be ready to go Sunday."

Brady's tweet got some reaction from the greater Tampa area.

Brady and the Bucs host the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LV rematch on Sunday Night Football.