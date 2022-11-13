Look: Tom Brady Has A 6-Word Message For German Crowd

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady got another international win on Sunday morning.

He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks as the Bucs are now 5-5 this season. Brady is also now 4-0 all-time away from the United States.

He only needed six words to reveal how he was feeling following the big win.

"What an atmosphere. Thank you Germany," Brady tweeted.

Brady finished Sunday's game with 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Bucs were able to stay in first place in the NFC South.

Getting back to .500 looked bleak a couple of weeks ago, but they were able to turn things around.

The Bucs will look to keep it going after their bye week when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 27.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.