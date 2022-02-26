Look: Tom Brady Has A Message For Gisele On Their Anniversary

Today marks 13 years since a power couple was born. That would be none other than former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Tom and Gisele celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Brady tweeted a heartfelt message for his wife in celebration of their tremendous accomplishment.

“13 yrs ago, we both said “I do” & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me,” Brady wrote. “I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor ⁦⁦.”

You could make the argument Tom Brady’s greatest display of love to Gisele was his decision to step away from football.

The former NFL quarterback revealed during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast last month that Gisele hates seeing her husband get hit on the football field. It’s entirely plausible that was the main factor in Brady’s retirement decision.

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” said Brady. “It pains her to see me get hit out there.”

Now, Tom and Gisele have plenty of time to spend together. Just a few weeks ago the dynamic couple spent Valentine’s Day on a tropical beach in Costa Rica.

Congratulations to Tom and Gisele on 13 years of marriage! That’s an accomplishment worth celebrating.