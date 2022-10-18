Look: Tom Brady Has Controversial Admission On Personal Life

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Often times greatness comes at a cost. And in the case of Tom Brady, possibly a marriage.

On this week's episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, the Bucs star quarterback sat down with Kevin Durant to discuss a number of topics including his struggles with work-life balance; admitting that even though he tries to put an emphasis on family time, he always goes back to losing himself in his job.

Going as far as saying that NFL seasons feel similar to military deployment:

I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military. And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'

The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say - 'Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,' the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance - you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are.

His statements appear to shed some light on the very public marital issues that he and supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, are going through. Revealing that all he cares about this time of the year is wins and losses.

You're going to go, 'How the f--- do I get it done? What do I got to do for my teammates to get it done?'

With the Buccaneers sitting at 3-3 through six weeks, those are questions that Brady is currently searching for an answer for.