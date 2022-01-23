Tom Brady’s social media team is goated. Ahead of Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Rams, Brady’s camp continued their streak with another hype video.

Captioned with Tom’s trademark, “LFG,” the video features the Bucs quarterback explaining that he recorded two videos before last weekend’s Wild Card game. One in case they lost, and one in case they moved on. And well…

The TB12 montage features cut-ups of various Buccaneers highlights set to JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “Otis” from Watch the Throne, the duo’s 2011 joint-album.

Brady and the Bucs will be looking to watch their throne come 3 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The reigning Super Bowl champs are in for a battle against Sean McVay, Matt Stafford and the star-studded LA Rams.

Los Angeles looked strong against the Cardinals on Monday night, overwhelming Kyler Murray and the Cards offense with relentless defense. And pairing that with a strong rushing attack behind Cam Akers and big plays from Odell Beckham Jr.

Not that he needs more incentive, but Bucs’ QB Tom Brady has one today anyway. Brady has a $500,000 incentive that he achieves if the Bucs beat the Rams in today. Brady also would receive $500,000 more for an NFC Championship Game win, and another $500,000 for a Super Bowl win. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022

Tampa Bay enters the game wounded, especially on the offensive line. But at least Sunday will see the return of RB Leonard Fournette, who played a major role in the Bucs Super Bowl run last season.

That said a lot of his success (and Tom Brady’s) will depend on how formidable Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs can be battling through their respective injuries.