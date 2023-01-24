Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embrace on the field after their game in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.

It also sounds like Brady hasn't ruled out a return to Tampa Bay if he does decide to play.

The Raiders make a lot of sense since Brady has a ton of familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels and Brady have worked together for over a decade and a half and always had a strong relationship before the latter left for the Buccaneers.

McDaniel's team also needs a new quarterback since they're going to be moving on from Derek Carr this offseason.

Brady's free agency will be one to monitor, especially after he makes a decision on his playing career.