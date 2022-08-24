Look: Tom Brady Isn't Practicing Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Just because Tom Brady is back at practice after his vacation layoff doesn't mean he's going to be making up for practice lost time ahead of their final preseason game this week.

According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady is not practicing with the Bucs today. But it's not due to an injury of any sort.

Per the report, Brady is getting his veteran maintenance day. This comes after two straight days of practices where Brady threw the ball a lot.

Brady only recently returned to the Buccaneers after spending most of August away from the team for "personal reasons."

But with over 20 years of NFL experience under his belt and his own unique TB12 training regiment, it seems unlikely that Tom Brady's absence will have any real impact on how he plays this season.

Despite the change at head coach from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles, the offense remains in place and he has one of the most stacked rosters in the entire league.

Brady is one of the favorites to win the MVP award this year while the Buccaneers rank among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

The jokes will probably fly for a few hours before Brady returns to practice later this week. But Tom Brady will be back.