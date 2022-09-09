Look: Tom Brady Jokingly Trying To Lure Rob Gronkowski Out Of Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady wants his longtime teammate and friend Rob Gronkowski back by his side.

During an episode of Brady's new life-advice show, Armchair QB, the Tampa Bay quarterback got a video message from Gronk himself. The former tight end superstar asked Brady what kind of tattoo he should get.

Brady suggested that Gronk get a "rising phoenix" on his back, symbolizing a possible NFL comeback.

"It's about overcoming adversity, rising through the ashes and reclaiming your glory — all of which I hope you really wanna do at some point," he said.

Brady also mentioned all the free food, merch and top-notch facilities in Tampa Bay in an attempt to lure his TE back into action.

"Don’t worry, you can rejoin as a cohost @RobGronkowski There’s just one condition…" he wrote on Twitter.

Brady and Gronk both retired after the 2021 NFL season. Brady went back on his decision and committed to another year in Tampa Bay, but Gronk is still in full retirement mode.

Will Gronk return to the field with Brady at some point during the 2022 season?