Look: Tom Brady Just Made A Very Bold Promise To Fan

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady just made a very bold promise to a fan that he might actually end up regretting.

The Brady Brand launched men's underwear this week, and it's gained a ton of attention from NFL fans.

Brady told fans on Thursday that if his retweet of the underwear launch gets 40,000 likes, he'll recreate the photos of models wearing the underwear.

"40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks," Brady said on Twitter.

One fan has taken things a step further. He asked Brady if he can have a game-worn pair of underwear if his reply to Brady's tweet gets 40,000 likes.

"Tom if this reply gets 40,000 likes will you fly me out and hand deliver me a pair of game worn underwear?," he asked.

Brady's in. Game on.

Brady might end up regretting that one.

At the time of writing, the fan's tweet has almost 5,000 likes and it's gaining traction fast. It looks like Brady will be having a meetup with the fan at some point this upcoming season.

Brady will play in his 23rd NFL season later this fall.