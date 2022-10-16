Look: Tom Brady, Kenny Pickett Graphic Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has forgotten more football than Kenny Pickett has even played, but that didn't stop FOX from showing the tale of the tape between the 23-year veteran and the rookie on Sunday.

As the Buccaneers take on the Steelers this afternoon, the network's graphic further put into perspective just how high Pickett will have to climb if he wants to be the GOAT:

The screengrab started to go viral on social media.

"Lol."

"Love Kenny," one user said.

"Nipping at his heels," another joked.

"...wow...so you mean to tell me the guy who has been in the NFL for two decades has more/better stats than the guy who is a rookie? Who cleared this graphic for broadcast?" a user asked.

"Pickett only has to play 38 more years in the league to catch up."

"Ok????? Brady could be his dad of course it looks like this," another fan tweeted. "What are you getting at."

Just 21 years, 367 starts, 98,494 yards and 716 touchdowns to go, Kenny.