Look: Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton Create Legendary Photo

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton are two of the all-time greats at their respective crafts.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl championships, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. Hamilton also has seven World Drivers' Championships, matching Michael Schumacher for an F1 record.

On Wednesday, the two icons teamed up for a charity event at Miami Beach Golf Club.

While Hamilton celebrated their combined "14 world titles in a single tweet," Brady joked that his photos showed "some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady."

Off to a subpar start this year, the Mercedes driver will look to rebound at the Miami Grand Prix, airing Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Meanwhile, the legendary quarterback will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pursue his eighth Lombardi Trophy.

From their unheralded success to their strict diets, Brady and Hamilton probably had plenty to discuss on the golf course. No word yet on whether they'll follow through on tentative plans to get dinner soon.