Look: Tom Brady’s Message For Julian Edelman Is Going Viral

Legendary New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman officially announced his retirement earlier this month.

“Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “There aren’t many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he is retiring with the second-most career receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend throughout his career. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite. Over the past 12 years, I have enjoyed watching him grow as a player, as a person and as a father. In 2019, I had the privilege of traveling to Israel with Julian, which might be the only place where he is more popular than here in New England.”

While the retirement is official – Edelman has already landed a post-football job – Tom Brady doesn’t seem to be buying it.

Brady joked on social media that Edelman is now a “free agent.”

The New York Post had some details:

On Friday, Brady seemingly planted the seed during an Instagram exchange with his former Patriots teammate, who initially joked about the NFL’s newly approved jersey number rule. “@tombrady 12 is so 2001, pi is eternal, just like you buddy,” Edelman wrote over a photoshopped image of Brady in his Bucs uniform wearing “π” as his number. Brady, who loudly expressed his disdain for the NFL’s revised jersey number rule on Wednesday, replied: “Now that you are a free agent @edelman11, are you buttering me up??” He added a curious-face emoji.

It’s tough to envision Edelman returning to the field, but if he were to make a comeback, Tampa Bay would probably be the place…