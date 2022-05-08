Look: Tom Brady, Michael Jordan Video Going Viral Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a 98-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones II #27 during their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

If there's any athlete that's cut from a similar cloth to the great Michael Jordan, it's Tom Brady.

Physically, the two are on opposite ends of the athletic spectrum. But, when it comes to relentless dedication, clutch play and that assassin's mentality; MJ and TB12 stand above the rest.

In a rare meeting of the two all-time greats, Brady and Jordan were caught greeting each other on video Sunday at F1's Miami Grand Prix.

The clip quickly garnered a lot of reaction on social media.

"If these two show up in my garage before the race I think I might collapse," one user replied.

"I'm a bit disappointed because I had always expected that if the two of them should ever make contact there would be a brilliant flash and something truly bizarre would open up in the world," said another user.

"Love to see two undeniable GOATs hanging out," another commented.

"Duck and cover," replied SNBets.

What it looks like when 13 championships and eight MVPs hug.