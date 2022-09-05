Look: Tom Brady Narrates Bucs' 2022 Hype Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tom Brady did his part to get the Bucs fanbase fired up for a brand new season over the weekend.

On Sunday, the team released a hype reel narrated by the GOAT himself. Tweeting, "Our work is unfinished. So let's get to it."

For every challenge that we face, there's always another one on the horizon. Win or lose, a Buccaneer doesn't shy away from the fight. We lean into the struggle. We dive in head first. ... We're not here to dwell on the past. We're here to light the fuse and fire away.

In what feels like Brady's last dance, the Bucs are looking to climb that mountain once again after falling short in last year's playoffs.

Tampa Bay kicks things off with a primetime Sunday night matchup vs. the Cowboys at the end of the week.

So in the words of Tom Brady, "Let's get to it."