Look: Tom Brady Not Happy With Camera Operator Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

A cameraman got a little too close for Tom Brady's comfort during Sunday's game. As the Buccaneers offense huddled around their QB coming out of the break, Brady waved off the camera operator before calling the play.

"Gotta give our mans some space," FOX's NFL team laughed.

The moment began to go viral on Twitter.

"Tom Brady to his family," one user replied.

"Crybaby," another commented.

"Back up gang."

"What a delicate little princess," another fan jabbed.

"Washed."

"Dude is a drama queen," another replied.

"Not him shooing away the cameraman!"

Brady and the Bucs find themselves tied up 17-17 with eight seconds to go.

If Tampa can pull hit a quick big gainer they'll have a chance at escaping Cleveland, Ohio in regulation with their second straight win.