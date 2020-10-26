Look: Tom Brady Postgame Handshake Tweet Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ official Twitter account posted an interesting message about Tom Brady’s postgame handshake on Sunday evening.

Much has been made about Brady’s postgame handshakes (or lack thereof) in recent weeks. Brady has now snubbed Nick Foles on multiple occasions following games. In other games, he’s more than happy to shake hands with the opposing QB.

That is what he did following Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady shook hands with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after the 45-20 win. Tampa Bay’s official Twitter account made sure to tweet about it, too.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet is now going viral.

Hmm….

Does Brady truly have a problem with Foles? At this point, it’s difficult to say otherwise.

Foles, meanwhile, seems OK with the situation. However, he’s clearly aware that Brady is avoiding handshakes with him while seeking out other QBs.

‘‘You know, it’s happened a few times,” Foles said Thursday. “I’m sure that someday Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it.

“There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and the other day on Thursday night. But it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player.

“Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”

Perhaps that conversation will happen following a playoff game later this year. Both the Bucs and the Bears are in solid position in the NFC.