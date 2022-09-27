Look: Tom Brady Praying For City Of Tampa Bay This Week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian, which is currently a Category 3 storm, is growing in strength as it prepares to make landfall on Florida's west coast in the coming days.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling down to Miami to avoid the storm and prepare for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the most recent episode of his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady said he has everyone in Tampa Bay in his "thoughts and prayers."

"Keeping Tampa Bay in our thoughts and prayers. Be smart, stay safe!" the superstar quarterback wrote on Twitter.

"This is a little different for me. I've never had to deal with anything like this," Brady added on the podcast. "... I don't think any place in Tampa Bay is too well-suited for a hurricane to hit. Everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers."

The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs is expected to go on as planned at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

Our thoughts are with the citizens of Tampa Bay as they brace for this storm.