Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Longtime Teammate's Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with James White #28 during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Following a successful and trophy-filled career, New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of New England as a Patriot," White wrote. "Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL, and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that were just as much a part of a journey."

Following his retirement announcement, White heard some a plethora of former Patriots teammates. Among them was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career James White," he said on Instagram.

Perhaps the most memorable game of White's career came in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. He tallied 139 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in the comeback victory and most fans agree he should have been named the game's MVP.

White finished his career with 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.