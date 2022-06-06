Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Niece's Viral Softball Video

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The greatness of the Brady family isn't just limited to Tom.

His niece, Maya, is also making sure that the Brady name stays atop the sports headlines with her amazing performance to keep UCLA's season alive Monday.

Brady's two-home run, five-RBI game helped the Bruins get a huge first win over the 56-2 Oklahoma Sooners. And it caught the attention of Uncle Tom.

Tweeting, "Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO!" tagging UCLA softball.

His reaction got some of its own on social media.

"LFG echoed by Brady's niece," said Bucs reporter Rick Stroud.

"Brady is on the NCAA softball hype train," a fan commented.

"Maya Brady's uncle is tuned in. First pitch for the winner-to-the-final Game 2 at 12:19 p.m. PT," tweeted the LA Times Thuc Nhi Nguyen.

"Dead," replied ESPN's Jen Schroeder.

"I am being personally attacked by Tom Brady," replied The Ringer's Benjamin Solak.

"No seriously tho…(2017)," said Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Maya Brady and the Bruins have the chance to take down Oklahoma with another game this afternoon.