Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Comeback Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, star tight end Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.

Following his retirement, Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that another comeback is potentially in the cards.

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus said. "This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

It didn't take long for Tom Brady to come calling.

Brady took to Twitter this afternoon to give Gronk a call.

Check it out.

The duo will go down as one of the best in NFL history. It's a shame fans won't be able to see it for another season.

That is, unless Brady calls Gronk back onto the field.