Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand.

Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo.

That'll do, Tom.

These boxer briefs are listed on the official website. One order of white ones is $20, while a three pack is $55 and a five pack is $85.

It'll be interesting to see if any other former teammate of Brady's decides to have a photo taken in these.

Maybe Julian Edelman or Danny Amendola will want to!