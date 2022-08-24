Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo
Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.
Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand.
Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo.
That'll do, Tom.
These boxer briefs are listed on the official website. One order of white ones is $20, while a three pack is $55 and a five pack is $85.
It'll be interesting to see if any other former teammate of Brady's decides to have a photo taken in these.
Maybe Julian Edelman or Danny Amendola will want to!