Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Retirement Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers motions to Rob Gronkowski #87 during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 30, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

We've seen Rob Gronkowski catch his final pass from Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, Gronk announced he's retiring. The veteran tight end had been considering returning to play for the Bucs.

Brady and Gronkowski is one of the most dominant QB-TE duos in football history. Football won't be the same without it.

Brady reacted to Gronkowski's retirement announcement just moments ago.

“Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “Nobody has ever embodied the idea of ‘leaving it all out on the field’ like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot.

“Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player’s dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you. Congrats Gronk, you deserve it.”

It's going to be interesting to see what's next for Gronkowski in his post-football career.

It wouldn't be surprising if Gronk gets involved in the media in some capacity. He's a fan favorite, that's for sure.