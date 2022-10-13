Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Signing Deion's Son, Shedeur

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Earlier Thursday morning, the sports world learned that Tom Brady's clothing line signed Shedeur Sanders, the son of legendary NFL player Deion Sanders.

"Shedeur Sanders embodies everything we look for in a BRADY™ athlete. His character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation," Brady said in a statement.

A few hours after the news broke, Brady took to Twitter with another message about the recent signing.

"My guy. Proud to have you on board!" he said.

Shedeur, an excellent college quarterback, made it clear this deal is about more than money for him. He actually likes the clothing.

“I like wearing chill clothes,” he said. “I like wearing cozy stuff and when it’s time to dress up, I like looking sharp. Everything that I wear, that’s basically what [Brady] has. The quality is amazing and that’s what I look for with the clothing.”

Sanders is undefeated as a starter this season with 1,713 yards and 17 touchdowns in four games.