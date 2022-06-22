Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Patriots Uniform News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made waves on social media with their announcement of the long-awaited return of the "Pat Patriot" throwbacks.

For the first time since 2012, New England will sport the clean and classic look, thanks to the NFL scrapping its alternate helmet ban.

Word eventually got around to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who's missing out on the fun after leaving for Tampa in 2020.

Brady's reaction got some of its own from fans on Twitter.

"Come back for 1 more year," pleaded one Pats fan. "Mac will understand."

"Brady was aight in the reds," said another. "Nothing crazy, just 5 TDs in a single quarter."

"About time!" tweeted Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore.

"Tom Brady being funny on twitter is so fun for me."

"Feel free to come back and wear them anytime king."

"When Tom Brady wore Pats red >>>>>" another account said.

Hopefully Brady is still around to rock the "creamsicles" in 2023.