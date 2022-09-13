Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Wild 'Masked Singer' Rumor

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Shortly before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, there was a little rumor running around that Tom Brady participated in the Masked Singer - which would have explained his 11-day absence from training camp.

However, that rumor was quickly debunked once the football world learned that Brady was on vacation with his family. After letting the Masked Singer dust settle for a few weeks, Brady was asked about the rumor.

During an appearance on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he made it clear that he won't be on the show.

Here's what he said, via People:

"I don't know where they get all these things. They gotta talk about something. Wasn't me. I wasn't masked and I'm not a singer. So that wouldn't really fit my profile. I'm basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes. Other than that, I'm basically worthless."

So Brady won't be on the show, but will he be retiring after this season?

"I'm just going to take it day by day, and I'll evaluate everything as it comes. One of these days, they're going to be right, I will say that," Brady said when asked about those predicting his retirement. "One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth."

Sorry for those who were hoping to see Brady behind the mask.