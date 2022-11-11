Look: Tom Brady Received A Special Gift During His Press Conference In Germany

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

For the first time in decades, the NFL will be showcasing its product in Germany with Tom Brady at the center of the action. To mark the occasion, Brady was given a very special gift.

During today's press conference, a member of the German media presented Brady with a customized pair of lederhosen, the traditional German leather breeches. It was specially manufactured to include the German flag, Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo and even Brady's signature TB12 logo.

Brady graciously accepted the gift though stopped short of taking off his pants to try them on during the press conference.

Fans are already crossing their fingers that Brady wears his new lederhosen to Munich's Allianz Arena when they take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend:

"I swear is Tom doesn’t wear those either before or after the game this trip was a waste," one user replied.

"Idc @TomBrady must wear this pre-game," wrote another.

"Bucs merch store needs to stock these," a third fan suggested.

Of course, the most memorable way for Brady to appreciate his time in Germany would be with a win.

70,000 fans are expected to pack the home of FC Bayern Munich this weekend in the NFL's first game in Germany since NFL Europe was a think in the 1990s and early-2000s.

The game will air at 9:30 a.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.