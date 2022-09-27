Look: Tom Brady Released Special T-Shirt Monday Night
After teasing its release during pregame warm-ups on Sunday, Tom Brady and "Brady Brand" apparel officially dropped his "Forever Young" t-shirts.
The legendary quarterback was spotted rocking the long sleeve prior to kickoff of the Packers-Bucs game; which featured a picture of a much younger Brady and the phrase, “Greatness Lasts Forever.”
Brady shared the link for his latest garments on social media.
The tee comes in both short and long sleeve for $45 and $55 each, with a hoodie also being offered for $100.