Look: Tom Brady Responds To Controversial Madden Rating

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady brought the jokes to Twitter on Monday when it came to the madden ratings.

A lot of fans are up in arms about the ratings, specifically when it comes to the receivers. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase wasn't one of the 10 highest-rated receivers for this year's game, despite being one of the best at his position last year.

As a rookie, Chase racked up 1,455 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns off 81 receptions.

Brady had to remind Chase that Madden forgot he existed during his second year in the league.

"Don’t sweat it, man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year," Brady tweeted.

Chase is already ready to prove the Madden developers wrong as he heads into his second full season.

If he puts up even better numbers, there's no doubt he'll get a big ratings jump when Madden 24 comes out next year.